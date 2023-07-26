Kul-Cha is Back: Spin Twins Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav in High Spirits as They Pose in New ODI Jerseys

With the Tests done and dusted, the Indian team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series vs West Indies that gets underway from Thursday. The one-dayers kickstart their final tune-up for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be held in India for the first time since 2011 when they became the first host nation to lift the trophy.

A bunch of stars will be returning to action for the first time at international level including allrounder Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson among others.

The pair of Chahal and Kuldeep, collectively known as ‘Kul-Cha’ has gotten into the ODI mode with the BCCI sharing a picture of the two star spinners rocking the new Indian jersey as they pose for the cameras.

The series will be crucial for both the wristspinners as they would want to leave an impression in the hopes of cementing their places in India’s XI for the World Cup that starts from October 5.

The duo would want to shake off the rust having not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2023.