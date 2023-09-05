Kusal Mendis Smashes 92, Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib Shine as Sri Lanka Give Afghanistan Target of 292 Runs

Afghanistan have been given a target of 292 runs which they need to chase in 37.1 overs against Sri Lanka to remain alive in the race for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023. Kusal Mendis smashed 92 runs as he was unlucky to miss his century after being dismissed via a runout at the non-striker’s end. Rashid Khan picked up two wickets while Gulbadin Naib rattled Sri Lanka’s middle order but the defending champions’ lower order helped them to a challenging total of 291/8.

The group of death was made all the more challenging for Afghanistan after their defeat to Bangladesh as they faced off Sri Lanka in a must-win Group B game on Tuesday, September 5 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

With a negative run rate of -1.780, the Afghanistan unit not only needed a win over the Lankan Lions, but they also needed a victory in just 37.1 overs to improve their net run rate and qualify for the next round of the Asia Cup.

AFG vs SL Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Race

Having won the toss, Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first and his openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne proved their captain’s call correct. They stitched together a stand of 63 runs dominating the Afghanistan bowling attack in the batting powerplay. Gulbadin provided his side with the first breakthrough when he dismissed Karunaratne on 32, while he ended Nissanka’s stay at the crease shortly afterwards on 41.

Gulbadin also removed Sadeera Samarawickrama as the Afghan pacer bowled 7 overs of his spell back to back. Rashid Khan went wicketless in the previous game against Bangladesh but chipped in with a caught and bowled to get Charith Asalanka on 36, ending his partnership with Mendis. Rashid had another chance of caught and bowled but missed the catch however, the ball deflected off his hand and hit the stumps as it ended Mendis’ knock at 92, who was extremely unlucky to miss out on his century.

Rashid also dismissed Dasun Shanaka but then Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana combined for a late assault on Afghan bowlers. Wellalage returned unbeaten at 33 off 39, while Theekshana was castled on the last ball of the inning, thus bringing an end to his valiant knock of 28 runs.

Having nothing to lose, Afghanistan will hope to stay alive in the Asia Cup by pulling off a miraculous chase as the onus will be on the likes of Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to guide their side.