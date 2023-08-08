'Kya Udham Machaye Ho': Ravi Shastri Joins The Hundred Commentary Panel And Fans Are Electrified - WATCH

Ravi Shastri’s enthralling voice adds more excitement to The Hundred as the legend joins the commentary panel of the tournament. The former India all-rounder has been the voice of the game for years now and some of his classic calls in the broadcasting history are unforgettable. For instance, the six sixes smashed by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa and MS Dhoni winning the 2011 world cup final with a six. The words spoken by Shastri on those occasions still echo in the ears of an Indian cricket fan. The same was the vibe when he held the mic during the 9th game of The Hundred, between Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire.

Tom Curran was yelling fire at the Kennington Oval during his Invincibles’ chase of 139. He walked out to bat after Heinrich Klassen was dismissed by Ben Green on the 75th ball of the second innings. With 46 required off the last 25 balls, Curran launched a juggernaut against the Welsh bowling attack which featured stars of Pakistan - Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Curran scored a quick-fire 18-ball 38 not-out. He smashed 4 big sixes during his stay at the crease; one each to Afridi and Rauf and two against David Paine.

Ravi Shastri’s style of calling Curran’s shots raised the excitement level. The former also shared a video clip on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Calling @thehundred and it is raining 6s here - with @nassercricket for @SkyCricket.”

The game between Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire ended in a tie after scintillating knocks from Jordan Cox (51) and Curran (38*). Earlier a 69-run knock from wicketkeeper-batter Joe Clarke and Ben Green’s 16-ball 25 powered Welsh Fire to 138/6 in 100 balls. Gus Atkinson was the pick of the Invincible bowlers as he returned figures of 3 for 26.