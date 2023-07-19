LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 8th T20: How to Watch LAK vs SFU Coverage on TV And Online

LA Knight Riders will lock horns with San Francisco Unicorns in the eighth T20 game of Major League Cricket. LA have lost both their games while the Unicorns have managed a single win in their two games in the competition. This gives them a slight edge in Wednesday’s clash. Grand Prairie Stadium will host the game between LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns on July 19.

LA Knight Riders conceded a defeat in their first MLC game against Texas Super Kings off a brilliant four-wicket haul from Mohammad Moshin. The bowler’s heroics helped Texas secure a 69-run win over LA. Their second game was not a better story in any way as they were humiliated by MI New York. LA lost the game by more than 100 runs taking the bottom position of the MLC table.

San Francisco Unicorns were able to emerge victorious in their opening game of the tournament against MI New York. Corey Anderson’s astonishing 91 runs in 52 balls and Shadab Khan’s 61 runs in 30 balls helped the Unicorns reach a total of 215 runs. Despite Tim David’s heroic effort of 58 runs in 28 balls, San Francisco ran away with the victory by 22 runs.

San Francisco Unicorns might be the favourites to win Wednesday’s clash but you just cannot count out LA Knight Riders from putting up a fight. Heading into Wednesday’s game LA Knight Riders will be looking for vengeance as they still eye their first MLC win.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Major League Cricket 8th T20 match between LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns; here is all you need to know:

What date Major League Cricket 8th T20 match between LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns will be played?

The Major League Cricket 8th T20 match between LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns will occur on July 19, Wednesday.

Where will the Major League Cricket 8th T20 match LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns be played?

The Major League Cricket 8th T20 match between LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium Stadium in Bangladesh.

What time will the Major League Cricket 8th T20 match between LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns begin?

The Major League Cricket 8th T20 match between LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns will start at 6:00 AM IST on July 19 Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket 8th T20 match?

LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket 8th T20 match live streaming?

LA Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of LA Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns For the Major League Cricket 8th T20?

LA Knight Riders Full Squad: Gajanand Singh, Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Andre Russell, Bhaskar Yadram, Corne Dry, Sunil Narine (c), Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Ali Sheikh, Lockie Ferguson, Shadley van Schalkwyk

San Francisco Unicorns Full Squad: Aaron Finch (c), David White, Mackenzie Harvey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Singh, Finn Allen (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), Smit Patel (wk), Amila Aponso, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett, Lungi Ngidi, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Krishnamurthi