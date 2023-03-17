CHANGE LANGUAGE
LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League, March 17

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:11 IST

Lahore

Dream 11 fantasy cricket of the T20 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi (Twitter/@lahoreqalandars )

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi. Also, check the schedule of the T20 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

A buoyant Peshawar Zalmi side will look to advance to the blockbuster final of the Pakistan Super League by defeating Lahore Qalandars on March 17. Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi had knocked out a star-studded Islamabad United in their last match and are suddenly looking invincible. Babar appears to be in the form of his life and the rest of the team is ably supporting him. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars capitulated in their first play-off match against Multan Sultans. Shaheen Afridi and Co will have to find their mojo fast if they are to win the high-stakes clash against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi be played?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be played on March 17.

Where will the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi be played?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi begin?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 7:30 pm IST on March 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza

Suggested Playing XI for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, James Neesham

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Codmore, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Salman Irshad

first published:March 17, 2023, 12:11 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 12:11 IST
