PSL 2023 Qualifier Live Streaming: How to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match on TV And Online

Lahore Qalandars will cross swords against Multan Sultans in the first playoff of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL). The high-voltage encounter, which will decide the first team to qualify for the final, is slated to be held on March 15 at Lahore’s home ground Gaddafi Stadium.

Winning seven out of their ten appearances, the Qalandars topped the PSL group table, while Multan Sultans finished second with 12 points, beating Islamabad United with a superior net run rate. In their last group game, Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan outclassed Quetta Gladiators following a high-scoring battle. However, the Lahore brigade endured a humiliating defeat by Karachi Kings in their earlier match.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans clashed against each other twice beforehand in the league stage. The opening battle turned out to be a close one as Lahore managed to snatch the victory by just 1 run. The second meeting, however, was an easier assignment for the Shaheen Afridi-led side, which won the game by 21 runs. Therefore, it will be a great opportunity for Multan to turn the equation on a bigger stage as both sides will aim to confirm their ticket in the summit game.

Although, the losing unit will have an additional chance to make their way to the final. They will face the winner of the second playoff between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, scheduled for March 16.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans; here is all you need to know:

What date Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be played?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will take place on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans be played?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans begin?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League 2023 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League 2023 match?

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Possible XIs

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Starting Line-up: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (C), David Wiese, Zaman Khan, Rashid Khan

Multan Sultans Predicted Starting Line-up: DA Miller, Shan Masood, RR Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan(C), Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Get the latest Cricket News here