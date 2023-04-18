Lalchand Rajput Returns To MCA as Cricket Improvement Committee Chairman

After a hiatus of two years, former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput is now all set to return to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The ex-India opening batter was brought back as the Chairman of the MCA’s newly formed Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). The MCA’s apex council made the appointment on Monday, April 17.

Former cricketer Sahil Kukreja and ex-India women’s team bowler Preeti Dimri are the remaining two members of the CIC. The 61-year-old had previously served as the MCA CIC Chairman from 2020 to 2021. A report published by the Hindustan Times claims that after appointing the CIC Chairman, MCA will invite applications for the role of the Mumbai team coach and senior selection committee.

Lalchand Rajput had previously served as the manager of Team India which won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007.

“(BCCI treasurer) Ashish Shelar, (MCA president) Amol Kale, and (secretary) Ajinkya Naik urged me to take up this post, and I couldn’t say no after a point. I’m thankful to them for giving me this opportunity to serve Mumbai Cricket, which is very close to my heart, as it has given me everything. I’ve known Sahil for a long time. I’m looking forward to working with him and Preeti," Lalchand Rajput told the Times of India.

Lalchand Rajput also shared that the main aim, at this point in time, will be to guide the Mumbai cricket team to the Ranji Trophy title in the next season. For the unversed, the Mumbai cricket team had last lifted the Ranji Trophy in the 2015-16 season.

In international cricket, Lalchand Rajput represented India in four Tests and two ODIs. With one century under his belt, the Mumbai-born scored 105 runs in Test cricket. In international cricket, Rajput made his debut in an ODI match against England in January 1985. Seven months later, Rajput took part in his maiden Test match against Sri Lanka. On his Test debut, Rajput managed to score a half-century. In first-class cricket, Rajput registered 7988 runs and 59 wickets after playing 110 matches.

After his retirement, Lalchand Rajput served as MCA’s joint honorary secretary. He had also handled the coaching duties of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

