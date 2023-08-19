Lasith Malinga to Reunite With Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Will Replace Shane Bond as Fast Bowling Coach: Report

Mumbai Indians are set to welcome one of their legendary figures back into their camp for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024 as Lasith Malinga is set to reunite with his beloved franchise. The Sri Lanka legend is set to replace Shane Bond as the fast-bowling coach for the upcoming campaign.

Malinga is one of the few players who played their entire IPL career for a single franchise, he spent 12 years between 2008 and 2020 with the joint-most successful team in the league’s history winning four titles and a Champions League crown.

In total, Malinga played 139 matches for MI and is the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker in the league’s history with 170 scalps before retiring in 2021.

According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, Malinga is set to embark on his second stint with Mumbai Indians having already served as a mentor for the franchise in 2018 before returning to play next season.

The 39-year-old is set to replace Shane Bond who has held the position of MI’s fast-bowling coach for the past nine years.

Malinga will join fellow teammate Kieron Pollard in Mumbai Indians’ support staff, Pollard was appointed MI’s batting coach ahead of IPL 2023. Following his retirement, the Sri Lankan pacer had joined Rajasthan Royals, chipping in as their bowling coach for two seasons.

Meanwhile, Bond had been appointed MI’s fast bowling coach in 2015 and has since helped the franchise win multiple IPL titles. It remains to be seen whether the former New Zealand cricketer will continue as MI Emirates’ head coach.

Under Bond’s tenure, MI Emirates reached the qualifiers of the inaugural ILT20 earlier this year, before they were beaten by eventual champions Gujarat Giants.

Malinga won four IPL titles during his playing career in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 and he also helped Rajasthan Royals reach the final of IPL 2022, wherein they were beaten by Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.