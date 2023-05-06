Legendary Pacer Jhulan Goswami 'Disappointed' With Poor Food Served At 5-Star Hotel

Former Team India skipper Jhulan Goswami has called out Mumbai’s iconic hotel Taj Mahal Palace for serving poor-quality food. Goswami alleged that despite addressing her grievances to the staff, the hotel served her greasy food on three occasions.

“Disappointed with Taj Mahal Palace’s food quality - served poorly thrice even after addressing it to the staff multiple times. Expected better from such a renowned establishment. Management needs to step up and address this issue immediately,” Gowami tweeted while sharing a picture of the food which was served to her.

The official twitter handle of the Taj Mahal Palace came up with a prompt response. “Thank you for writing to us and for expressing your concerns. We deeply regret the less-than-perfect experience. We request you to share your contact details with us via DM so our concerned team can connect with you for further details,” the tweet read.

The issue, quite unsurprisingly, triggered a huge row. Twitter users did not waste much time in lashing out at the Taj Mahal Palace management.

One person felt that it is not safe to eat such poor-quality food.

Another user did not seem much impressed with the food which was served to Jhulan Goswami.

One individual user cheekily wrote that Taj Mahal Palace should bring British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to prepare food for them.

Expressing her dismay, another person tweeted, “Taj Mahal Palace, I thought you are one of the top 10 hotels in the world but shame.”

Some felt that roadside puris will be better than what was served by the hotel.

Voicing a similar opinion, this Twitter user commented, “Roadside stalls will provide better breakfast than this one, and they will charge not more than ₹20/plate.”

Jhulan Goswami, one of the finest women cricketers ever to grace the field, announced her international retirement last year. After claiming 255 scalps, Goswami ended her stellar career as the highest wicket-taker in the women’s ODIs. In international cricket, Goswami was last seen in action against England at the Lord’s in September 2022

