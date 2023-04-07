Legends League Cricket Open Registration for Player Draft, Next Season to Start in September 2023

The Legends League Cricket has announced that the much-awaited and talked-about franchise-based tournament will take place in September 2023, and the registrations for players are now open. The red carpet will be laid out for the who’s who of the sport as they descend across multiple venues in India to entertain their fans, by rolling back the clock.

After a milestone LLC Masters in Doha with a massive reach of 1.48 billion globally, it will be interesting to see the multiple-team franchise-based tournament take the centre stage. The inaugural edition of the tournament saw participation from India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings with the India Capitals being crowned champions when they defeated Bhilwara Kings by a massive margin of 104 runs.

While the new season targets bringing new fans into the family of Legends League Cricket, the tournament itself will attract a new set of players. With more than 100 players participating from 9 countries last September, this year it is expected to touch 150 pool of players. Legends League Cricket has now opened up its doors for the players, as the window for player registrations is live. The players can register for the Legends League Cricket through the official website – www.llct20.com.

“We are pleased to announce the next edition of Legends League Cricket, which will be bigger and better. The bandwagon and star cast of the best cricketers from the yesteryears will travel throughout India and play at multiple venues, allowing the fans to come closer to their heroes. Now with players taking retirement from active cricket, they are considering Legends League Cricket as their 2nd inning. With Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina and other star cricketers joining us, the tournament is definitely attracting a lot of eyeballs. Also, with the addition of new players, the average age has gone down from 41 years to 38 years. The franchise format will also add a bit of spice to the mix, making the contests and equations more exciting across the board. And with the recent success of the LLC Masters, we are sure that this season will be no less,” said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, of Legends League Cricket.

