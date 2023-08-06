'Let's Pause & Celebrate Friendship': Sachin Tendulkar Shares 'Priceless' Photo with 'First Bunch of Friends'

The first Sunday of August marks the Friendship Day when people remember their mates and extend best wishes. And in a world where social media prevails, people share pictures and tag their friends to celebrate the special. India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most active personalities on social space and keeps posting pictures and videos to keep his fans engaged. On August 6, he shared an old picture with a bunch of his friends on the occasion of friendship day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the master blaster shared a picture in which the younger version of him could be posing with some of his friends.

“Amid the hustle bustle, let’s pause and celebrate Friendship! Today on #FriendshipDay, I remember my first bunch of friends from Sahitya Sahwas and those priceless memories which bring an instant smile to my face & I feel fortunate for being in touch with them even till this day,” Sachin wrote on Instagram.

“Tag such friends of yours and let them know that they’re special,” he added.

Sachin has made some great friends in the field of cricket as well. One such good mate of him was legendary Shane Warne who passed away last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Earlier in the month of March, Sachin remembered Warne on the former’s first death anniversary and penned a heartfelt note, recalling his “great friend” against whom he fought many memorable battles on the pitch.

“We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!” Tendulkar had written on Twitter.

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023

The two great cricketers faced off in 29 international matches with Warne getting the better of Tendulkar four times.