Lifting Jadeja to Hugging Daughter Ziva: IPL’s Latest Video on MS Dhoni will Make You Emotional - WATCH

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday night scripted history as they clinched their 5th IPL title. Dhoni & Co are now the joint-best franchise of the cash-rich league, equaling the record of Mumbai Indians. But this feat came easy, neither for Dhoni and his boys nor for the CSK fans who waited for more than two hours in Ahmedabad to enjoy their favourite team’s sweet win.

Rain has been the constant mood spoiler in the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and CSK. The marquee clash was forced to be pushed to Reserve Day due to heavy showers on Sunday. The Rain Gods showed up again on Monday after Gujarat Titans set CSK a mammoth 215-run target. After a brief break, Chennai got a revised target, of 171 runs, and the overs were reduced to 15.

The openers – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway – began the chase accordingly as they have already scored 4 runs before the rain halted the proceeding. They stitched a 74-run stand for the opening wicket but the game went down the wire after GT bowlers Noor Ahmed and Mohit Sharma together picked up five wickets.

CSK needed 13 runs off the last six balls with Mohit into the attack. The veteran pacer started off with a dot ball and conceded just three singles thereafter. The CSK fans were nervous, praying for a miracle to happen. The same was the situation in the dugout where a tensed MS Dhoni had his eye on Ravindra Jadeja, who was on strike.

With 10 required off the last two balls, Jadeja struck Mohit for a six down the ground and sealed the game in CSK’s favour with a boundary through fine leg. It was a historic moment as CSK made a magnificent comeback from a debacle last year and went on to clinch the trophy.

Emotions were galore at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium as the players rushed from the dugout to hug the superstar of the night. Dhoni lifted Jadeja to celebrate the win while the latter dedicated the win to the CSK skipper.

The IPL shared a video of the last-over thriller which is now going viral on Twitter:

With this thrilling win, the MS Dhoni-led CSK has now equalled Mumbai Indians’ record for most (five) IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma.