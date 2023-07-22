IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3 Updates: India Look to Take Early Wickets to Strengthen Their Position

Read more

After a poor batting performance in the first Test, West India have started strong in Trinidad but they need to continue the momentum on Day 3 to give India some fight. While the Indian bowlers may come up with different plans on Saturday to get the wickets as they failed to trouble the Windies batters much on Day 2.

A repeat of the swift demolition West Indies suffered in the first Test in Dominica a week earlier seemed unlikely.

Meanwhile on Day 2, with a sense of occasion befitting someone of his vast experience and considerable success, Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88.

A square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took Kohli to the landmark in his 500th international match and his determined demeanour throughout the innings suggested a monumental effort was in the making by the 34-year-old.

He was undone by an error of judgement when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph’s direct hit at the non-striker’s end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered a single.

“This was an opportunity for me to stand up for the team and these are the sorts of occasions where I switch on completely,” said the former captain on his first Test hundred outside of India for more than four years.

“The stats and milestones and all of that are for others to talk about,” he emphasised. “If I do it in a situation where the team needs me that is more special because in 15-20 years’ time the milestones won’t matter but what will remain is the impact you left on the field and how you were able to help your team.”

Jadeja’s was the other wicket to fall in the morning session for a composed 61. Ravichandran Ashwin held the rest of the innings together before being last out to Roach for a 78-ball knock of 56. Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led the bowling effort with three wickets each.