Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Hardik Pandya and Co Look to Start Series on High

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Here you can find all the live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Updates
Live Cricket Score IND vs AUS: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st ODI match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the first ODI of three-match series. The hosts are riding high on confidence after a 2-1 Test series win over the Aussies but the ODI contests are expected to be more competitive as the pitches will be completely different for the white-ball contests. Australia have picked a strong squad to give a tough fight to the Men in Blue who will miss the services of Rohit Sharma in the series opener. Read More

Mar 17, 2023 12:26 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI: All Eyes on Shubman Gill!

With 567 runs and three centuries in just six ODIs, and averaging 113.40, Shubman Gill has made a cracking start to the World Cup year and Sharma’s absence in the first match will put more limelight on the right-handed batter, who is coming off a quality Test century against Australia in the fourth and final match in Ahmedabad.

Mar 17, 2023 12:19 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Dravid Helps Gill in Training

Mar 17, 2023 12:02 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Probable XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott

Mar 17, 2023 12:00 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates

Welcome to our live blog of India vs Australia 1st ODI match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

While Australia will be missing their skipper Pat Cummins who stayed at home after the demise of his mother. Steve Smith will lead the side in his absence. India have already announced their opening duo for the first ODI as Hardik in the pre-match press conference stated that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will open the innings for them. The recent form of Virat Kohli is also a great sign for Team India. While it will be a tough test for the Indian bowlers against the top-class Australian batters in this series.

What date First ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 17, Friday.

Where will the First ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the First ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott

