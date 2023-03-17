Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st ODI Updates: Hardik Pandya and Co Look to Start Series on High

Read more

While Australia will be missing their skipper Pat Cummins who stayed at home after the demise of his mother. Steve Smith will lead the side in his absence. India have already announced their opening duo for the first ODI as Hardik in the pre-match press conference stated that Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will open the innings for them. The recent form of Virat Kohli is also a great sign for Team India. While it will be a tough test for the Indian bowlers against the top-class Australian batters in this series.

What date First ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 17, Friday.

Where will the First ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the First ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The First ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia First ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott

