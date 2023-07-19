Live Cricket Score LAKR vs SFU MLC 2023 Updates Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns Streaming Major League Cricket Dallas

Read more

Meanwhile, San Francisco Unicorns have also failed to make a major impact thus far and are placed at the fifth spot with one win but they have a bright chance to move up in the points table if they manage to beat LAKR on Wednesday. A win will help them move to third spot.

In their last match vs MI New York, the Knight Riders’ innings began on a sorry note as they lost their first three wickets for a mere two runs. The team from Los Angeles looked in major trouble and didn’t seem to find any way to make a comeback. The New York bowling attack constantly kept taking wickets while Knight Riders looked out of sorts. The Knight Riders were finally bundled out for 50 runs in 14 overs. Unmukt Chand (26) was the only player to reach double figures in the Knight Riders line-up.

On the other hand, Heinrich Klaasen played a fantastic innings of 53 off 31 balls to help the Seattle Orcas defeat the San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs in the fourth match of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Saturday. The Orcas posted 177/4 in their 20 overs before bowling out the San Francisco Unicorns for 142 runs within 18 overs.

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jason Roy, Saif Badar, Gajanand Singh, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Amila Aponso, Smit Patel, Lungi Ngidi, David White, Qais Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi