Live Cricket Score South Zone vs East Zone Deodhar Trophy Final 2023: Mayank Agarwal and Co Start Favourites

to add a ninth Deodhar Trophy to their cabinet, while East Zone will be gunning for their sixth title in the competition.

For South, Openers Mayank (278 runs, Avg: 69.50) and Rohan Kunnummal (204, Avg: 51) have been consistent as they set the platforms for their side thus far in the tournament.

After an impressive show in Emerging Asia Cup, B Sai Sudarshan has replicated the same form with 185 runs from just two matches with a hundred and a fifty while averaging 185.

East will bank on Riyan Parag for another blistering effort. After a tepid beginning to the tournament, the 21-year-old Assam player has come into his own with two centuries against North Zone and West Zone.

Parag, now, has 259 runs from four matches at an average of 86.33, and stands fourth on the run-makers’ list.

While South might just have an upper hand over East in the batting department owing to the presence of multiple match-winners, the teams’ bowling is rather evenly-matched.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have guided South’s bowling impressively, taking 11 and 10 wickets respectively.

What date Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will be played?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will take place on August 3, Thursday.

Where will the Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match South Zone vs East Zone be played?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will be played at CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

What time will the Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone begin?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match between South Zone and East Zone will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Zone vs East Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match?

South Zone vs East Zone match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Zone vs East Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final match?

South Zone vs East Zone match will be streamed live on BCCI.TV and the BCCI app in India.

What are the full squads of South Zone and East Zone For the Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final?

South Zone Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arun Karthik (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, N Jagadeesan, Washington Sundar, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sai Kishore, Arjun Tendulkar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohit Redkar, Rohit Rayudu

East Zone Full Squad: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhishek Porel (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Riyan Parag, Subhranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, Akash Deep, Manisankar Murasingh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Utkarsh Singh, Avinov Choudhary, Rishav Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Kumar Kushagra