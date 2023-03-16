Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score, WPL 2023: Ashwani Kumari to Make Debut for GG, Toss Upcoming

Read more

Lanning and her girls. But the depth in their batting line-up helped them pull off a close win and shatter the confidence Smriti’s side. DC have been massively benefitted by their destructive opening pair of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma and a strong middle order which they would like to capitalise on going forward.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have looked like the most unsettled side in the lead, given the number of injuries that caused forced changing and chopping. Out of five games played so far, the unit has managed just one win, against RCB. The last game against MI was no less than an eye-opener and if the lessons have been learnt by Sneh Rana & Co., they better come with an improved bowling attack on the Brabourne tracks that have begun to slow down.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 16.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

