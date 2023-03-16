Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score, WPL 2023: Ashwani Kumari to Make Debut for GG, Toss Upcoming

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 19:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Score, WPL 2023: The Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the table with another victory when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC have a great opportunity to have 10 points in their kitty, matching the tally of table-toppers – Mumbai Indians. The Meg Lanning-led side will look to dominate an unsettled Gujarat, aiming to secure a top-three finish for themselves.
DC might be well-placed at the second spot on the table but the fightback by RCB in their last encounter seemed enigmatic to Read More
Key EventsKey Events
🚌➡️🏟️
The #Giants are on their way to take on #DC tonight! 😍#DCvGG #WPL2023 #BringItOn #GujaratGiants #Adani pic.twitter.com/wsgTIH7FhT
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) March 16, 2023
Ashwani Kumari, the bowling all-rounder, will be making her debut for the Gujarat Giants. She has been handed her cap by wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma
“I think we have a lot of depth in bowling. We haven’t yet needed Hemalatha’s bowling and there are more who have not yet been required. Like we didn’t use Mansi Joshi (against Mumbai Indians),” said GG wicketkeeper Sushma Verma.
The star Australian cricketer has led the Delhi Capitals by example and is definitely the poster girl of the side. Lanning is currently the leading scorer in the league. In 5 innings, she has scored 221 runs at an average of 55.25 and her strike rate is almost 139.
vs MI: Lost by 143 runs
vs UPW: Lost by 3 wickets
vs DC: Lost by 42 runs
vs RCB: Won by 11 runs
vs MI: lost by 55 runs
vs RCB: won by 60 runs
vs UPW: won by 42 runs
vs MI: lost by 8 wickets
vs GG: won by 10 wickets
vs RCB: won by 6 wickets
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.
Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Women’s Premier League 2023 match no. 14, between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have looked like the most unsettled side in the lead, given the number of injuries that caused forced changing and chopping. Out of five games played so far, the unit has managed just one win, against RCB. The last game against MI was no less than an eye-opener and if the lessons have been learnt by Sneh Rana & Co., they better come with an improved bowling attack on the Brabourne tracks that have begun to slow down.
Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:
When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 16.
Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 16.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women?
The match between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Get the latest Cricket News here