Live Cricket Score WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates UPW vs RCB Streaming Match Scorecard Mumbai

her performance with the ball is still below par.

While Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Renuka Thakur, Richa Ghosh and Meghan Schutt also failed to perform consistently which has been reflected in RCB’s results in the inaugural season.

While UP Warriorz have picked up the pace as Alyssa Healy looked in good touch in the last few games as they are currently placed at third spot with three wins.

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible XIs

UP Warriorz Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

