Live Score WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Updates: Alyssa Elects to Bowl Against DC, Grace Harris Misses Out

Live Score WPL 2023: Here you can follow live score and updates of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League match from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 19:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Live Score WPL 2023 DC vs UPW: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League match from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. After bright starts to their campaigns neighbours Delhi and UP will lock horns against each other on Tuesday. Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals registered a comprehensive 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener while Grace Harris snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Gujarat Giants to help UP Warriorz claim two crucial points.

Key Events

Mar 07, 2023 19:05 IST

Live Score Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Updates: DC Women Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mar 07, 2023 19:04 IST

Live Score Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Updates: UP Warriorz Playing XI

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mar 07, 2023 19:01 IST

Live Score Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Updates: Alyssa Healy Elects to Bowl!

UP Warriorz’s skipper Alyssa Healy wins the toss and elects to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mar 07, 2023 18:48 IST

Live Score Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Updates: All Eyes on Shafali!

Mar 07, 2023 18:13 IST

Two Aussie Stars Collide in Mega Clash!

Mar 07, 2023 17:39 IST

Mar 07, 2023 17:37 IST

Live Score Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Updates: Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Mar 07, 2023 17:37 IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League 2023 match 5 from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals have a solid batting unit which can take on any bowlers in the league. The top 4 Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues were too good against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Delhi posted over 200 quite comfortably. While their bowlers also turned up big in their first match to restrict RCB’s star-studded batting unit.

While UP Warriorz also have a big depth in their batting as they won their last match by three wickets from out of nowhere.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 7.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

