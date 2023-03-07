Live Score WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Updates: Alyssa Elects to Bowl Against DC, Grace Harris Misses Out

Read more

Delhi Capitals have a solid batting unit which can take on any bowlers in the league. The top 4 Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues were too good against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Delhi posted over 200 quite comfortably. While their bowlers also turned up big in their first match to restrict RCB’s star-studded batting unit.

While UP Warriorz also have a big depth in their batting as they won their last match by three wickets from out of nowhere.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 7.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

