Live Score ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Ashes: WTC Champions Australia Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against England

While there are also some fitness doubts over Stokes but the English skipper feels that he is ready with both bat and the ball against the recently crowned World Test Champions.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said Thursday that England will face a “more aggressive” David Warner in this year’s Ashes compared to the opener who struggled for runs during the 2019 series.

Four years ago, Warner averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings.

The now 36-year-old was also dismissed seven times by veteran England bowler Stuart Broad during a campaign that ended 2-2, with the pair set to be in opposition again when the first Test of a five-match series starts at Edgbaston on Friday.

“Davey, I know will have all his plans in place,” Cummins told a pre-match press conference.

“I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019, and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”

While England have already announced their playing XI as Moeen Ali has got a chance in the side after coming from retirement.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon