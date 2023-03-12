IND vs AUS 2023 Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 4 Updates: Virat Kohli Nearing Century; Shreyas Iyer Undergoes Scan

After Gill scored a century, Virat Kohli looked at his fluent best to be unbeaten on 59 as India reached 289/3 at stumps on day three. The hosts are trailing Australia by 191 runs.

Brief scores:

Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs.