India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli Looks to End 3-year-long Century Drought in Ahmedabad

Read more

Pujara’s 42 helped India reach 289/3 in 99 overs and put the hosts in a strong position on Saturday.

By scoring his first fifty in more than a year, Kohli joined an elite list that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag to score 4000 or more runs at home. Kohli reached the mark of 4000 runs in his 50th Test at home.

While Jadeja, who has already played a couple of crucial knocks in this series, has to score runs at a quicker rate on Day 4 to give India enough time to make something out of the match. With Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat and Axar Patel yet to come, India have enough depth in their batting line-up.

“It’s more of a patient game. When the pitch is like Indore… I felt like I bowled better today than what I did in Indore. And it’s just coming down to doing your basics well enough for long enough,” Lyon said.

For him, Tests like these are decided in the last half an hour and right now it is on even keel.

“Where are we in the game? I think it’s pretty even to be honest with you, we know in this part of the world, games can speed up quite quickly, so it’s about being patient for long periods of time and not chasing the game,” the veteran off-spinner said.

Get the latest Cricket News here