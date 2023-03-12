India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli Looks to End 3-year-long Century Drought in Ahmedabad

Live now
Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 09:09 IST
Ahmedabad, India
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: The final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is marching towards a draw but both teams will look to put the effort to find a way to get the better of each other. India will resume the innings from 289/3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Batting maestro Kohli looked in sublime touch on Day 3 as he hit his 29th Test half-century. All eyes will be on him to end his Test century drought on Sunday. His last Test ton came way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in a Day-night Test. His 59 not out along with Shubman Gill (128) and Cheteshwar Read More
Kohli surpassed West Indies legend Brain Lara, becoming the second-highest scorer against Australia in international cricket. The ex-India skipper has scored 4729 runs, at an average of 50.84, in 89 matches and 104 innings.
Virat Kohli scored a fifty on Saturday which was his first fifty in almost 14 months. He thus became the fifth Indian batter to score 4000 runs at home. Kohli overcame a nervous to get his first Test half-century since the Cape Town Test in January 2022
After Gill scored a century, Virat Kohli looked at his fluent best to be unbeaten on 59 as India reached 289/3 at stumps on day three. The hosts are trailing Australia by 191 runs.
Brief scores:
Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
By scoring his first fifty in more than a year, Kohli joined an elite list that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag to score 4000 or more runs at home. Kohli reached the mark of 4000 runs in his 50th Test at home.
While Jadeja, who has already played a couple of crucial knocks in this series, has to score runs at a quicker rate on Day 4 to give India enough time to make something out of the match. With Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat and Axar Patel yet to come, India have enough depth in their batting line-up.
“It’s more of a patient game. When the pitch is like Indore… I felt like I bowled better today than what I did in Indore. And it’s just coming down to doing your basics well enough for long enough,” Lyon said.
For him, Tests like these are decided in the last half an hour and right now it is on even keel.
“Where are we in the game? I think it’s pretty even to be honest with you, we know in this part of the world, games can speed up quite quickly, so it’s about being patient for long periods of time and not chasing the game,” the veteran off-spinner said.
