Home »Cricket Home » India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli Looks to End 3-year-long Century Drought in Ahmedabad

Live now

Auto Refresh

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4: Virat Kohli Looks to End 3-year-long Century Drought in Ahmedabad

Live Score IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4: Here you can find live score and updates of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 09:09 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Live Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Updates
Live Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Updates (AP Image)

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: The final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is marching towards a draw but both teams will look to put the effort to find a way to get the better of each other. India will resume the innings from 289/3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Batting maestro Kohli looked in sublime touch on Day 3 as he hit his 29th Test half-century. All eyes will be on him to end his Test century drought on Sunday. His last Test ton came way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in a Day-night Test. His 59 not out along with Shubman Gill (128) and Cheteshwar Read More

Mar 12, 2023 08:57 IST

IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 4 Live: Kohli shatters Brian Lara's record

Kohli surpassed West Indies legend Brain Lara, becoming the second-highest scorer against Australia in international cricket. The ex-India skipper has scored 4729 runs, at an average of 50.84, in 89 matches and 104 innings.

Mar 12, 2023 08:24 IST

IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 4 Live: Kohli completes 4000 runs at home

Virat Kohli scored a fifty on Saturday which was his first fifty in almost 14 months. He thus became the fifth Indian batter to score 4000 runs at home. Kohli overcame a nervous to get his first Test half-century since the Cape Town Test in January 2022

Mar 12, 2023 08:00 IST

IND vs AUS, 4th Test Day 4 Live: Score Update from third day

After Gill scored a century, Virat Kohli looked at his fluent best to be unbeaten on 59 as India reached 289/3 at stumps on day three. The hosts are trailing Australia by 191 runs.

Brief scores:

Australia 480 lead India 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Matthew Kuhnemann 1-43, Todd Murphy 1-45) by 191 runs.

Mar 12, 2023 07:42 IST

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Updates

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read more

Pujara’s 42 helped India reach 289/3 in 99 overs and put the hosts in a strong position on Saturday.

By scoring his first fifty in more than a year, Kohli joined an elite list that includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag to score 4000 or more runs at home. Kohli reached the mark of 4000 runs in his 50th Test at home.

While Jadeja, who has already played a couple of crucial knocks in this series, has to score runs at a quicker rate on Day 4 to give India enough time to make something out of the match. With Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat and Axar Patel yet to come, India have enough depth in their batting line-up.

“It’s more of a patient game. When the pitch is like Indore… I felt like I bowled better today than what I did in Indore. And it’s just coming down to doing your basics well enough for long enough,” Lyon said.

For him, Tests like these are decided in the last half an hour and right now it is on even keel.

“Where are we in the game? I think it’s pretty even to be honest with you, we know in this part of the world, games can speed up quite quickly, so it’s about being patient for long periods of time and not chasing the game,” the veteran off-spinner said.

