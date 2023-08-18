India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah-led IND Eye Winning Start to Series on Irish Shores

Live now
IND vs IRE Live Score 1st T20I: After missing out on action for nearly a year, Jasprit Bumrah makes his much-anticipated return from the back injury as the star pacer will be leading a young-look Indian team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Bumrah last played for the Indian team in September 2022 and will be raring to go in the first T20I of the Ireland tour, which will be played at the Village, in Malahide, Dublin.
All the yes will be on the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma, the two youngsters gave plenty of promising displays during the five-match T20I series against West Indies, and both will be expected to
Plenty of new names, including Rinku Singh headline India’s squad for the Ireland tour.
Jasprit Bumrah (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed
Gaikwad will be seen leading the same group in the Asian Games, and thus it will be a chance for the Indian youngster to hone his leadership skills under Bumrah, and give the selectors a headache by performing well while opening alongside Jaiswal.
Another name that will be on everyone’s lips will be Rinku Singh, the star batter has been given his maiden India call-up and it’s expected that the middle-order batter could make his debut in the T20I series opener. Rinku impressed one and all with his sensational displays in IPL 2023 and will hope to leave a lasting impression on his maiden India tour.
Jitesh Sharma is another player who could be in line to make his India bow, whereas the three-match T20I series will give returning names as Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar to cement their place in the T20I setup ahead of the World Cup next year.
Last year, India visited the Ireland shores and won the two-match series comfortably with Sanju Samson impressing through his clinical batting displays, the wicketkeeper batter will be hoping to repeat those heroics.
Paul Stirling’s men will be hoping to give the Men in a Blue a stiff fight, however, Bumrah and Co. will be expected to win the series with the kind of firepower they have, it will be a chance for all the youngsters to express themselves on the international stage.