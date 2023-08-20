India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Look to Seal Series

Read more

Meanwhile, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to score big runs before he leads the team in Asian Games. The talented batter has an exquisite record in domestic cricket and IPL but he has thus far failed to replicate the same at international level. While Sanju Samson also needs to go all-guns-blazing to make his case stronger for the upcoming Asia Cup, he failed to get going against West Indies but a big knock can change things for him.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Rinku Singh who didn’t get a chance to bat in the series opener on Friday. The southpaw had a remarkable IPL 2023 where he smashed five sixes in a row while chasing in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Gujarat Titans.

IND vs IRE Full Squads

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Theo van Weorkom.