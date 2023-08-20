India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Look to Seal Series

Live now
Dublin, Ireland
IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match from the Village, Dublin. After winning the rain-affected first T20I via DLS, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. will look to seal the series on Sunday. The Ireland batters failed to put up a challenge against the Indian bowling attack led by Bumrah who played his first international match since September last year. The comeback man picked two crucial wickets for the visitors while another returning pacer Prasidh Krishna managed to claim a couple of scalps.
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Avesh Khan
Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Meanwhile, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to score big runs before he leads the team in Asian Games. The talented batter has an exquisite record in domestic cricket and IPL but he has thus far failed to replicate the same at international level. While Sanju Samson also needs to go all-guns-blazing to make his case stronger for the upcoming Asia Cup, he failed to get going against West Indies but a big knock can change things for him.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Rinku Singh who didn’t get a chance to bat in the series opener on Friday. The southpaw had a remarkable IPL 2023 where he smashed five sixes in a row while chasing in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Gujarat Titans.
IND vs IRE Full Squads
India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Theo van Weorkom.