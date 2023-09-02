IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Threats Looms Large on India vs Pakistan Blockbuster Clash at Pallekele

Live now
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Pakistan, 2023 Asia Cup, Group A clash from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Rohit Sharma and Co will look to seek important answers from the Asia Cup as their campaign will begin with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Like any India vs Pakistan clash, it is going to be a ‘battle-royale’ where both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other. The Pakistan team has improved a lot since the two teams met each other last time in the 50-over game during the 2019 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, India will play with their
Rain is likely going to be a problem in Pallekele. As of now, there’s around a 70 per cent chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely going to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the day. Humidity has been anticipated to be around 82 per cent. The wind speed will be around around 10-15 km/h during the fifty-over fixture.
The world witnessed a masterclass of Virat Kohli when the two teams met each other last time in the 2022 T20 World Cup. “Kohli goes down the ground, Kohli goes out of the ground” – these were Harsha Bhogle’s words when the Indian batting maestro showcased his brilliance with a lofted check-drive off Haris Rauf’s delivery. The stunning six haunted the Pakistan team as it changed the game in India’s favour and they won one of the most thrilling contests between the two teams.
In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will be back to lead the pace attack of a full-strength Indian team. He made a return on the Ireland tour but the Asia Cup will be a big Test for him to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will be playing the supporting roles to Bumrah but they have all the credentials to outshine him too.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will field an unchanged playing XI against India in their much-anticipated Asia Cup match here on Saturday, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said.
Pakistan on Friday decided to name an unchanged team which thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening game on Wednesday.
Pakistan started their campaign on a high with a massive 238-run win over Nepal as Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109) set the foundation for them.
Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
India Probable Playing XI: Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami