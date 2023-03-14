Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Aim to Extend Winning Streak

Read more

They started their campaign with a massive 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the tournament. The two teams will face each other once again on Tuesday and this time Gujarat will seek revenge for the crushing defeat that they suffered earlier in the tournament.

It will be interesting to see whether Pooja Vastrakar returns for Tuesday’s clash versus Gujarat Giants as she missed the last match for Mumbai Indians after sustaining an injury.

What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 14, Tuesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

