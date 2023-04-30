CHANGE LANGUAGE
MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led MI Take on Confident Royals in 1000th IPL match

MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led MI Take on Confident Royals in 1000th IPL match

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 17:57 IST

Mumbai, India

MI vs RR Live Score IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are set to face off against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in a milestone 1000th match in IPL history. Rohit is celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday and will hope that MI can give their skipper a birthday gift by winning the match against an in-form Royals unit.

Mumbai Indians come into this fixture on the back of a defeat by 55 runs against Gujarat Titans whereas Rajasthan Royals won their previous outing by Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs.

MI have lost two matches in a row, and have dropped to ninth place in the league standings with just 6 points from seven games, whereas Read More

Key Events
Apr 30, 2023 17:57 IST

MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Apr 30, 2023 17:45 IST

MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Full Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Apr 30, 2023 16:31 IST

MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Update: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in 1000th IPL match

Birthday boy Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are set to take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th match of IPL history. Hello and welcome to the IPL 2023 live coverage of match 42. Stay tuned for all the live updates from MI vs RR match.

Samson’s side are flying high in IPL 2023 and are in second place on the points table with 10 points from 8 matches, looking to reclaim the top spot.

RR have won their last two matches and will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins. Ahead of the 1000th match in IPL history, the spotlight has been firmly set on Rohit, who was suggested by the legendary Indian opener to rest for a few games ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London from June 7 – 11.

Mark Boucher, coach of the Mumbai Indians was quizzed about the same although he said that Rohit hasn’t asked to be rested so far, given his importance to the team, Boucher hoped that Rohit wouldn’t need to be rested.

“No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well,” said Boucher.

The legendary Proteas coach stated further, “If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play.”

Rohit hasn’t exactly set the world alight with the bat this season so far, managing to score just 181 runs in 7 innings but will be hoping to play a crucial role against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

