MI vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led MI Take on Confident Royals in 1000th IPL match

Samson’s side are flying high in IPL 2023 and are in second place on the points table with 10 points from 8 matches, looking to reclaim the top spot.

RR have won their last two matches and will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins. Ahead of the 1000th match in IPL history, the spotlight has been firmly set on Rohit, who was suggested by the legendary Indian opener to rest for a few games ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London from June 7 – 11.

Mark Boucher, coach of the Mumbai Indians was quizzed about the same although he said that Rohit hasn’t asked to be rested so far, given his importance to the team, Boucher hoped that Rohit wouldn’t need to be rested.

“No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well,” said Boucher.

The legendary Proteas coach stated further, “If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play.”

Rohit hasn’t exactly set the world alight with the bat this season so far, managing to score just 181 runs in 7 innings but will be hoping to play a crucial role against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

