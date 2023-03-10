RCB vs UPW Highlights WPL 2023 Latest Updates: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone Power UP Warriors to 10-wicket Win

Live now
RCB vs UPW Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat against UP Warriorz at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCB, who lost the first three matches, made three changes to their playing XI. While UP Warriroz also included Grace Harris into the XI in place of Shabnim Ismail. Smriti Mandhana and Co. are in desperate search of a win after losing their first three matches. The franchise has started facing the heat of the fans after their below-par show in the initial stage of the tournament despite having a star-studded squad. Mandhana and Perry have failed to produce the match-winning efforts Read More
Alyssa Healy missed here century but she helped UP Warriorz thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets here. UP Warriorz chased down the 139-run target in just 13 overs to hand RCB their fourth defeat in a row. Shambolic performance from Bangalore tonight as they were completely outclassed UP Warriorz in all three departments. UP Warriorz (139/0 in 13 overs) thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore (138) by 10 wickets
Alyssa Healy can score a century from here. It’s definitely a possibility as Devika Vaidya looks more than happy to give that support to her captain here. UP Warriorz need 12, while Healy need 10 runs. UPW 127/0 in 12 overs
Absolutely no stopping for Alyssa Healy here as she wants to end this game at the earliest. She smacked a four and a six to make things worse for Royal Challengers Bangalore who already have a poor NRR on the points table. 12 runs came off the table. UPW 115/0 in 11 overs
Ellyse Perry into the attack and she delivered a tidy over as 6 runs came off it. The required run rate is well below 4 and UP Warriroz are marching towards an emphatic victory here. UPW 103/0 in 10 overs
Excellent over for UP Warriorz, after hitting her fifty, Alyssa Healy hits Renuka Singh Thakur for 4 consecutive boundaries. 18 runs came off the over. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana looks dejected as she knows that the match has slipper from their reach. UPW 97/0 in 9 overs
FIFTY! Alyssa Healy hits her first fifty in Women’s Premier League. She reached the mark in just 29 balls. Sensational batting from the Australian here as she has put Royal Challengers on the backfoot. Smriti Mandhana is absolutely clueless about how she can break this stand. UPW 80/0 in 8.1 overs
There is no stopping for Alyssa Healy here as she smacked a couple of boundaries against Sahana Pawar now and marching towards her first half-century in the Women’s Premier League. 11 runs came off the over. UPW 66/0 in 7 overs
Alyssa Healy on fire here as she hits a hat-trick of boundaries to put Royal Challengers Bangalore on the backfoot. The pressure is mounting on RCB to get a wicket here as things are getting bad to worse for them. Healy is looking in great touch here. UPW 55/0 in 6 overs
A tidy over from Renuka Singh Thakur as only three runs came off it. The required run rate is 6.53 and it’s now an opportunity for UP Warriorz to better their Net Run Rate by chasing the target down early. UPW 41/0 in 5 overs
Erin Burns into the attack but boundaries keep coming for UP Warriorz here. Alyssa Healy is finding the boundaries with ease as she is playing risk-free shots and placing the balls in the gap. UPW 38/0 in 4 overs
Another good over for UP Warriorz as Alyssa Healy connected a couple of boundaries after Devika Vaidya started it with a sublime four. The pressure is mounting on Royal Challengers Bangalore to find a wicket here as nothing is going in their favour at the moment. UPW 32/0 in 3 overs
Alyssa Healy with a couple of boundaries put Royal Challengers Bangalore under pressure here. 10 runs came off the over and UP Warriroz are off to a perfect start in the 139-run chase. UPW 18/0 in 2 overs
A good start for UP Warriroz as 8 runs came off it. There is not much pressure of the Required Run Rate and the only way RCB can win it is by taking wickets. Alyssa Healy has not played a big knock so far and Warriorz will be rooting for her to end the drought. UPW 8/0 in 1 over
Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya are in the middle to open the innings for UP Warriroz. Komal Zanzad has the ball in hand.
Sophie Ecclestone wrapped Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings by dismissing Renuka Singh and Sahana Pawar in back-to-back deliveries. Sensational from UP Warriroz as one stage RCB were looking to post anything near 175 but they have restricted them to a below par score here at a good batting surface. Royal Challengers Bangalore 138 all out in 19.3 overs
A tidy penultimate over from Deepti Sharma as just two runs came off it. RCB need to touch the 150-run mark here as the pitch is good for batting and their batters fails to take the advantage of it. RCB 138/8 in 19 overs
RUN OUT! Poor cricket from Royal Challengers Bangalore here as now they lose Richa Ghosh who departs for just 1. Big wicket for UP Warriorz in the death overs. There was never a single there and Ghosh paid the price of it as RCB crumble under pressure. RCB 131/8 in 17.1 overs
OUT! Deepti Sharma gets another one as this time she gets the better of Erin Burns for 12. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in massive trouble here. RCB 130/7 in 16.5 overs
OUT! MASSIVE WICKET! Deepti Sharma does the trick here as she gets the better of Ellyse Perry. RCB once again are crumbling under pressure. Perry departs for 52 and the RCB’s hopes for give for big score are now almost over. The Aussie star went for big shot but failed to time it well and got caught near boundary rope. RCB 125/6 in 16.2 overs
The scoring rate has dipped a bit in the last few overs as only 7 runs came off the last over and the pressure is now on Ellyse Perry to help RCB finish big in the last four overs. 200 looks highly unlikely but RCB should go for 180 from here. RCB 124/5 in 16 overs
While UP Warriorz made a gamble by dropping Grace Harris from the XI in their last match against Delhi Capitals which backfired for them as they lost the match despite Tahlia McGrath’s 90-run knock. Warriorz need to sort their four overseas players as they have a lot of quality in the department and it’s tough to leave out anybody. Deepti Sharma has also failed with the bat in the first two matches.
What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take place on March 10, Friday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: S Mandhana(C), HC Knight, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt
UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad
