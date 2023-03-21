Live Score UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 Updates: Both Teams Look to End Group Stage on High

Read more

match. Warriorz have picked up the pace at the right stage of the tournament as their overseas batters have been scoring big runs consistently but the form of Indian batters is a big concern for them.

Warriorz also have a good spin attack with two of the best in the business – Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma. Meanwhile, stellar performances in batting, bowling and fielding departments propelled a dominant Delhi Capitals to thrash Mumbai Indians by nine wickets on Monday.

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 21 Tuesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey

