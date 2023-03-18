Live Score WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Aim to Extend Winning Streak

Read more

Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath and Grace Harris have been the key for UP Warriorz in the batting department as their Indian batters have not lived up to the expectations so far in the tournament. While almost everything has gone well for Mumbai Indians as the batters have fired in every match and the bowlers have also put up collective efforts.

On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 18.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST on March 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Get the latest Cricket News here