Live Score WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Aim to Extend Winning Streak

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 14:06 IST
Mumbai, India
Live Score WPL 2023 Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will look to extend their winning streak in the inaugural season of WPL but this time they had a big task ahead of themselves as UP Warriroz will also look to bounce back after a close defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. Mumbai sit at the top of the table as they are unbeaten in the tournament with 10 points while UP are at third place with just two wins in 5 matches. Read More
Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita
UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath and Grace Harris have been the key for UP Warriorz in the batting department as their Indian batters have not lived up to the expectations so far in the tournament. While almost everything has gone well for Mumbai Indians as the batters have fired in every match and the bowlers have also put up collective efforts.
On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 18.
Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?
The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?
The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST on March 18.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?
The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita
UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra
Get the latest Cricket News here