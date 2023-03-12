CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home »Cricket Home » UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath Key for UPW Big Finish

Live Score WPL 2023: Follow Live score and updates of Women's Premier League match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 20:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Updates (Twitter/@wplt20)

Live Score WPL 2023, UPW vs MI: UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. UP made a forced change as Grace Harris missed out after getting sick while Shabnim Ismail replaced her in the XI. While Pooja Vastrakar missed out for Mumbai Indians after sustaining an injury in the last match. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have a terrific form in the inaugural season of WPL with three wins in as many matches. MI look like a force to reckon with so far as they have been dominant with their performances in all three departments. Read More

Key Events

Mar 12, 2023 20:53 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Healy Departs!

Alyssa Healy went for a reverse sweep but she missed it completely and got plumb in front of the wicket. Big wicket for Mumbai Indians at this stage and it’s none other than Saika Ishaque who finds the breakthrough. UP Warriorz 140/3 in 16.3 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:51 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: McGrath Hits Fifty!

Tahlia McGrath completes her half-century with an easy single. She has been in terrific form and proving her batting prowess in WPL here with second half-century of the season. UP Warriorz 140/2 in 16.2 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:49 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Amelia Kerr into the attack and only five runs came off it. Excellent over at this stage of the game, Mumbai Indians need a couple of overs like this to bounce back in this chase. UPW 138/2 in 16 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:45 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Back-to-back boundaries for Tahlia McGrath against Issy Wong as 10 runs came off it. The stage is well set for anything over 180 but UP Warriorz might go for the 200 which provides a bit more security to the bowlers while defending the target. UPW 133/2 in 15 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:38 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Fifty for Healy!

Back-to-back half-centuries for UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy. Excellent from the Aussie batter as she looked calm and composed throughout this knock so far. 10 runs came off Hayley Matthew’s over as Harmanpreet Kaur is running out of ideas to break the stand now. UPW 123/2 in 14 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:34 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Nat Sciver-Brunt returned to the attack and nine runs came off it. Alyssa Healy also broke the shackles as she smacked a four. UP Warriorz have a chance here to get close to the 200-run mark. They have a good depth in their batting and Mumbai Indians need wickets here to bounce back. UPW 113/2 in 13 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:28 IST

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Score: 100 up for UPW!

A good over for UP Warriorz as Tahlia McGrath is scoring at a healthy rate here. 13 runs came off the over as the current run rate is well over 8.5. Alyssa Healy needs to put her foot on the accelerator to join the party alongside McGrath. UPW 104/2 in 12 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:18 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Tahlia McGrath is making things easy for her captain Alyssa Healy by hitting boundaries from one end. 6 runs came off Hayley Matthew’s over. We are halfway down the innings and UP Warriorz have an edge over Mumbai Indians at this stage. UPW 85/2 in 10 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:14 IST

Live Score UPW vs MI

Tahlia McGrath breaks the shackles and connected a couple of boundaries as the runs kept coming for UP Warriorz at a healthy rate here. The current run rate is well close to 9 and UP Warriorz have to capitalise on it to post a big score. UPW 79/2 in 9 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:10 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Two in-form Aussie batters are in the middle – Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath, Mumbai Indians need to put the pressure on the duo as they have to contain them before they went berserk in the middle. UPW 66/2 in 8 overs

Mar 12, 2023 20:04 IST

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Navgire Departs!

OUT! Amelia Kerr gets the last laugh here as she gets the better of Kiran Navgire after she was hit for a six and four. The Indian batter went for another big shot but time mistimed it completely as Yastika Bhatia took an easy catch. A crucial wicket for Mumbai Indians at this stage. UPW 58/2 in 6.4 overs

Mar 12, 2023 19:59 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Alyssa Healy finished the powerplay in style with a maximum as Nat Sciver-Brunt leaked 9 runs from her second over. Good recovery from UP Warriorz after an early blow courtesy of Healy’s power show. The Aussie batter is look well set in the middle. UPW 48/1 in 6 overs

Mar 12, 2023 19:55 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Alyssa Healy continues to hit boundaries here as now the pressure is on Mumbai Indians to find a breakthrough. Healy can take away the match from the opposition on her own and Mumbai need to be vary of it. UPW 39/1 in 5 overs

Mar 12, 2023 19:51 IST

Live Score WPL 2023: Healy Slams Ishaque!

Finally a good over for UP Warriorz as 18 runs came off it. Alyssa Healy targeted Saika Ishaque as she hits four boundaries to put pressure back on Mumbai Indians a bit. UP Warriorz need a couple of overs like this to end powerplay on high. UPW 34/1 in 4 overs

Mar 12, 2023 19:45 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Excellent bowling from Issy Wong as she hit Alyssa Healy’s pads on a couple of occasions to put pressure on her. 8 runs came off the over but Harmanpreet Kaur will be happy with Wong’s efforts with the ball. UPW 16/1 in 3 overs

Mar 12, 2023 19:39 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Ishaque Strikes Early!

OUT! The purple patch continues for Saika Ishaque as she once again provides an early breakthrough to Mumbai Indians. This time she gets the better of Devika Vaidya who went for a sweep shot but missed the line completely and got trapped in front of wicket. UPW 8/1 in 2 overs

Mar 12, 2023 19:35 IST

Live Score UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

A tidy over from Nat Sciver-Brunt to start the proceedings as only two runs came off it. Mumbai Indians bowlers have been phenomenal in powerplay overs so far in the tournament and UP Warriorz openers need to play risk-free shots to avoid giving them any chance. UPW 2/0 in 1 over

Mar 12, 2023 19:30 IST

Live Score WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy are in the middle to open the innings for UP Warriroz. Nat Sciver-Brunt will start the proceedings with the new ball.

Mar 12, 2023 19:12 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur Doesn't Want to Experiment Much!

We are looking for a good game, they did well in the previous game. Pooja is not playing, Dhara comes in. We want to go with the winning combination, we don’t want to experiment much. I think 160 will be a decent total. Hopefully we manage to restrict them below that total.

Mar 12, 2023 19:07 IST

Live Score WPL UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Toss Updates: Healy Announced Big Change in UPW XI!

We are going to have a bat. The teams have put up big totals, if we can do that, we will be able to restrict them. Ismail comes in for Harris. We executed well with bat and ball, we have confidence. I think we are enjoying our cricket and our company.

The team management has found the right balance in their unit as Charlotte Edwards and Jhulan Goswami are not looking to make any major changes in their side.

On the other side, UP Warriroz have also found the rhythm as skipper Alyssa Healy returned to form in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore where she smashed the highest score of the season – 96. The overseas players in the side have been the standout performers and the management will want the Indian stars to show some consistency moving forward in the tournament.

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will take place on March 12, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match?

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amellia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

