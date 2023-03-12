LLC 2023: Harbhajan Singh's Magical Delivery Cleans Up Chris Gayle, Everyone Around in Disbelief - WATCH

The legends of the game are turning back the clock with their jaw-dropping performances in the new season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha. On Saturday, the game between Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas and Aron Finch-led World Giants saw a scintillating match-up between former India international Harbhajan Singh and Universe Boss Chris Gayle. The legendary off-spinner got the better of the Caribbean hard-hitter with a magical delivery which left everyone stunned.

Harbhajan cleaned Gaye with a delivery that was almost a modern-day replica of Shane Warne’s famous ‘Ball of Century,’ which had bamboozled England’s Mike Gatting. Harbhajan bowled it around the leg stump that spun viciously to ram into the wickets. The Universe Boss Gayle looked to paddle the ball around but seemed to get late on his shot.

Harbhajan himself looked was stunned while wicketkeeper Robin Uthapa was in splits. Gayle, on the other hand, was poker-faced as he had to head back to the dressing room.

But in the end, World Giants pulled off a thrilling two-run win over India Maharajas in the second match of the LLC Masters at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. The edge-of-the-seat thriller followed after World Giants had posted 166 for 8 in 20 overs riding on skipper Aaron Finch’s 53 off 31 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes and Shane Watson’s 55 runs off 32 balls with five boundaries and three sixes.

A captain’s knock of 68 from Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh’s four-wicket spell for 13 runs for Indian Maharajas, unfortunately, went in vain. It was Gambhir’s second consecutive half-century after his 54 against Asia Lions in the opener and his 68 in this match came off 42 balls with nine boundaries and one six. With eight runs needed off the last over, Brett Lee gave away just five runs to give the defending champions World Giants a winning start.

