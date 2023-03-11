Afridi Checks on Gambhir After India Maharaja Captain Gets Hit on Helmet, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

The rivalry between Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir dates back to when bilateral series between India and Pakistan were common. Their heated exchange in an ODI in 2007 grabbed the limelight and since then, Afridi and Gambhir have not seen eye to eye. Even when the two nations don’t play very often, these two former cricketers keep on poking each other through their statements. More than a decade later, the two cricketers were up against each other on the field on Friday, when Gambhir’s India Maharajas and Afridi-led Asia Lions locked horns in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters openers in Doha.

The first moment of confrontation was the toss when Afridi won the toss and opted to bat. The coin toss was followed by an awkward handshake between the two cricketers. While the former Pakistan skipper was all smiles, Gambhir kept his emotions in check; something which he is known for. The moment was caught on camera and once the picture surfaced on social media, it led to a meme fest. Here are some of them.

Captains Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir in the Legends Cup match in Qatar today #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/SRAyuamyef— Awesomo_vines (@Awesomo_Vines) March 10, 2023

The handshake wasn’t the end of the Gambhir-Afridi episode in the LLC masters opener. While chasing 166, Gambhir notched up a half-century but before that, he was hit on the helmet while facing Abdul Razzaq. In a goodwill gesture, Afridi checked on Gambhir, asking if everything was okay. The India Maharajas skipper replied with a typical shake of hands and the video of the incident wen t viral on social media.

‘Big-hearted’ Shahid Afridi inquires if Gautam Gambhir is ok after that blow ❤️#Cricket pic.twitter.com/EqEodDs52f— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 10, 2023

It was a great start to the new season of the LLC with Asia Lions winning the opener by 9 runs. After opting to bat first, Afridi & Co posted 165 for 6 in 20 overs. Misbah-ul-Haq top scored with a 50-ball 73 while Upul Tharanga contributed with a 39-ball 40.

In reply, Maharajas’ captain Gautam Gambhir scored 54 off 39 deliveries, with the help of 7 boundaries, while Murali Vijay (25) and Mohammad Kaif (22) made notable contributions but their efforts went in vain.

For the Lions, Sohail Tanveer was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 27 in four overs.

