LLC Masters 2023: With Addition of Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay CEO Raman Raheja Expects League to be More Competitive

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) with top legendary cricketers who have carved out many historic moments in the game will be in action in the third edition in Qatar starting 10th March 2023.

Following the success of the first two editions in Oman and India where cricket fans had the opportunity to watch their heroes of yesteryears, the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, has set the stage to host the third edition. Never before has such a plethora of world-class cricketers assembled in this kingdom.

The glorious journey of this event since its inception has attracted huge television viewership and also sponsorship support. Skyexch.net is the title sponsor for the current edition. LLC Masters arrived in Qatar after the second edition matches in India were played in front of packed stadiums.

Three teams -World Giants, India Maharajas and Asia Lions are filled with the cream of legendary players and are all set to battle it out to be crowned the champions from March 10 to March 20, 2023.

Speaking ahead of the tournament and commenting on the growth of LLC over the years, Raman Raheja, Co-founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said, “Legends League Cricket has grown immensely since its inception. In the first season, we had 59 cricketers. Season 2 saw nearly 80 cricketers and now as we enter the third season with Skyexch.net LLC Masters we have a plethora of options to zero in on 50 cricketers to be a part of the tournament across the three teams. The greatest thing we have achieved this season is the addition of recently retired cricketers like Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Amir, and Aaron Finch among others. It is a clear testament to the fact that LLC did create a strong demand and fans want to see them back on the field. With such positive developments, we are surely expecting the league to be much more competitive.”

This edition will witness huge participation of Indian cricketers like allrounder Irfan Pathan, who scored 225 runs and bagged 11 wickets from seven matches in the second edition along with his brother Yusuf Pathan who has 100 of 20 balls under his belt in the same tournament, openers Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay, match winner Suresh Raina, ‘Turbanator’ Harbhajan Singh, agile wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa, and pacers S. Sreesanth, Stuart Binny, Ashoke Dhinda and the evergreen Mohammad Kaif.

Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi, Misbah-Ul-Haq and the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar along with pacers Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Abdul Razzaq will once again be seen in action.

The best legends from almost every cricket-playing country will be seen in Qatar. West Indies’ limited over cricket stars starts with ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle and Ricardo Powell. Australia’s legendary pacer Brett Lee and allrounder Shane Watson will be accompanying their skipper Aaron Finch. While South African allrounder Jacques Kallis and opener Hashim Amla, and New Zealand’s batting maestro Ross Taylor, who displayed tremendous form during the edition in India, are all here.

England’s former captain Paul Collingwood, and Monty Panesar, Sri Lanka’s ‘scoop master’ Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thisara Perera and Dilhara Fernando, along with Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan are all set to light up the event.

Thus, from 59 legends in season one, the event has grown and the third edition has seen interest from more than 80 legends thereby adding more glitter to the event.

Former Indian skipper and head coach Ravi Shastri is the League Commissioner and former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami is the Women Empowerment Ambassador.

So strong are the players in all three teams that all the contests are bound to be edge-of-the-seat thrillers. These exciting clashes will commence with India Maharajas taking on Asia Lions. The live broadcast for fans around the world will commence at 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST, local Qatar time on the Star Sports Network. Eight matches are scheduled for the series, and all of them will be played at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium. Fans can stream the matches on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode as well.

Skyexch.net LLC Masters is proud to have on board Skyexch.net (Title Sponsor), Qatar Airways (Official Airline Partner), Qatar Tourism (Official Tourism Partner), Dream11 (Official Sports Fantasy Partner), Ooredoo (Telecom Partner), Rario (Digital Collectible Partner), Q Tickets (Ticketing Partner), Qatar Cricket Association (Host), Radio Olive and Suno 91.7 FM (Overseas Radio Partner), Radio City (Radio Partner), Star Sports (TV Broadcast Partner), Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (Digital Streaming Partner), Fox Cricket (Broadcast Partner – Australia), Kayo Sports (Digital Streaming Partner - Australia), Mera Holding (Outdoor Partner), and P4 psyched4 (Digital Streaming Partner – UK). The league is owned and managed by Absolute Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Full Squad List:

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, S Sreesanth, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Parvinder Awana, Manvinder Bisla (Wicket Keeper), Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Stuart Binny

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (Captain), Asghar Afghan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Upul Tharanga (Wicket Keeper), Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir, Nawroz Mangal, Sohail Tanvir, Diman Ghosh (Wicket Keeper)

World Giants: Aaron Finch (Captain), Brett Lee, Morné van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Monty Panesar, Kevin O’Brien, Tino Best, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Christopher Mpofu, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood

