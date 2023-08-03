CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Lord Thakur Answer to Fourth Pacer Option For ODI WC, Umran Malik Fallen Behind in List': Aakash Chopra
1-MIN READ

'Lord Thakur Answer to Fourth Pacer Option For ODI WC, Umran Malik Fallen Behind in List': Aakash Chopra

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Shardul Thakur (AP Image)

Shardul Thakur (AP Image)

Shardul Thakur has picked the most wickets for India in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup as he has 44 scalps under his kitty in 30 matches.

Aakash Chopra suggested that Shardul Thakur has managed to pip Umran Malik in the race for the fourth spot in the pace department for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Around two months are left for the World Cup but India are still in search of finding their ideal combination for the mega event as injury crises have put the team management under pressure to test their bench strength. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul impressed everyone with the ball against West Indies in the ODI series. Thakur claimed 8 wickets in three matches.

Shardul picked four wickets in the series decider against West Indies to help India clinch the series 2-1.

Chopra was highly impressed with Shardul and backed him for a place in the World Cup squad.

“You need to praise Lord Thakur a lot. Lord Thakur has picked up the most wickets for India in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup. The good thing is that there is a place vacant for the World Cup. The question was who can be the fourth fast bowler after (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammad) Shami, and (Mohammed) Siraj," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former opener feels that Shardul is the answer for India’s number 4 pace option for World Cup as Umran Malik has fallen behind in the race.

“It seems like Lord Thakur has become the answer to that question currently. Umran Malik has fallen behind in that list suddenly, although he might do well in the T20s and we start talking about him, but for now, it seems like Lord Thakur’s World Cup looks almost confirmed," he added.

Shardul has picked the most wickets for India in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup as he has 44 scalps under his kitty in 30 matches, while Siraj is second on the list with 43 in 23 ODIs.

The ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, and the team management is looking to give opportunities to players to cement their places ahead of the showpiece.

“I am happy to have picked up eight wickets in this series. As a cricketer we wait for this opportunity for years, sometimes you perform, sometimes not.

“Whichever series I play that always boosts my confidence because I am only adding experience to my career," Shardul said after the match.

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. shardul thakur
  2. Indian cricket team
  3. ODI World Cup 2023
  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2023
  5. Umran Malik
first published:August 03, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 10:53 IST