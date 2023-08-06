LPL 2023: Babar Azam Tuning up for Asia Cup And ODI World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is part of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he’s representing Colombo Strikers. Babar is aiming to use the opportunity by facing ‘good spinners’ in the Sri Lankan conditions which he hopes will put him in good stead ahead of major international tournaments including the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Babar has thus far scored 107 runs in three innings for Colombo Strikers.

“Whenever you play different leagues, in different conditions you end up learning a lot," Babar said. “I try my level best to perform well. I adapt to different conditions while facing different bowlers from Asia because we have a lot of cricket coming up in Asia. We have Asia Cup, the Afghanistan series and the World Cup as well. I will try to focus, adapt to the conditions, and face good spinners to prepare for these upcoming big tournaments."

Colombo Strikers are being led by Niroshan Dickwella and Babar said playing with experienced players will help in improving his own game.

“My mindset is always positive. I will give my 100% to Colombo Strikers. We have a good range of players, a good combination of seniors and juniors on the side. Dickwella and I play a lot of cricket together and know each other well. I think 4-5 from the team will be playing for Sri Lanka, that’s good for us, good for their team and good for youngsters to learn new things from experienced senior players. When you share a dressing room with senior players you take positive things," he said.

Colombo Strikers though have won just one of their three matches of the season so far and are currently placed at the last spot in the five-team compeition.

“This is my first league and I am looking forward to play all the matches. I joined the team a couple of days back and felt really happy after meeting my teammates. We have a young team and everyone is looking forward to give their best, improve and perform well for the franchise," Babar said.