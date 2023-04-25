LSG Pacer Mark Wood Expected to Miss Final Stage of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants paceman Mark Wood is expected to miss the final stage of the Indian Premier League. Wood has already missed the last two matches of the IPL due to illness, however, he is set to miss the later stage of the tournament to attend the birth of his child next month.

Wood has been in phenomenal form with the ball in the ongoing season IPL snaring 11 wickets at an economy of 8.12. He missed the last season of IPL due to injury but made his LSG debut this season with a five-wicket haul.

“Wood and his wife Sarah are expecting their second child towards the end of May, and Wood will fly home at some point in the coming weeks in order to be present at the birth," a report in ESPNCricinfo stated.

The IPL qualifiers are scheduled for May 23 and 26 with the final set to be played on May 28.

England are also scheduled to play a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s on June 1, four days after the IPL final.

Test skipper Ben Stokes had earlier said that he may also miss the final stages of the IPL to prepare for the fixture.

“…ECB does not intend to pull players out of the tournament against their will, having previously indicated to the BCCI and to franchises that they would be available for the full season."

Lucknow are currently placed at the third spot on the points table with four wins in seven matches. Naveen-ul-Haq replaced Wood in the XI for the last couple of matches after the English paceman missed out due to illness.

LSG lost their last match against Gujarat Titans as they failed to chase down the moderate target of 136. Skipper KL Rahul came under the scanner for his yet another slow knock as he scored 68 runs off 61 balls.

“I don’t know how it happened, but it has happened. I can’t put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we’ll have to take it on the chin," Rahul said after the loss.

