LSG Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Lucknow Super Giants Team

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made it to the playoffs in their debut season last year, after finishing third in the points table. Unfortunately, they couldn’t go beyond the eliminator and were knocked out after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). But this year is going to be different for KL Rahul and Co. The unit will garner massive support from the home crowd at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium which is expected to bring the best out of them.

Rahul’s LSG will begin their campaign in IPL 2023 facing Delhi Capitals at home on Monday. It will be their first-ever game in Lucknow and the entire unit will look forward to making it a huge success. LSG have majorly relied on all-rounders and they have a long list of superstars, featuring Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Daniel Sams, and Krishnappa Gowtham. The team has shown faith in their core group which and some exciting purchases at the mini players’ auction have added more power to the squad.

In the quest to get their hands on the IPL trophy, LSG splashed massive money for Nicholas Pooran in the mini-auction as they bought him for INR 16 crore. The team also roped in Jaydev Unadkat who recently led Saurashtra to a Ranji Trophy title victory last month. But above all, their smartest purchase has to be Amit Mishra who came on board at his base price of Rs 50 Lakh.

Despite having a solid brigade of all-rounders, the major concern is the Indian batters in the team. Captain Rahul is indeed the face of the team’s batting line-up followed by Deepak Hood. The likes of Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma and Manan Vohra are some renowned names in the Indian domestic circuit but they are yet to prove their mettle on a bigger stage.

IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for LSG

The focus will majorly be on KL Rahul, given his recent form for Team India. The Karnataka batter has been a consistent performer in the IPL but currently, he is going through a rough patch which also led to his axing from the last two Tests against Australia. He managed to return into the mix for the three ODIs and scored a match-winning half-century in Mumbai but couldn’t carry on the momentum in the last two games.

Here is the complete schedule of LSG in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

