LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to maintain their winning momentum after they smashed Punjab Kings in their last match.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be far better as they are coming off a disappointing loss in the last match. Their batters, especially the top order were not able to stand tall and hence, the middle order was also exposed. They have to be far better in this match against Lucknow.

For Bangalore, the big positive from the last match will be the consistency of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. However, there are gaping holes in the bowling attack - something that captain Virat Kohli addressed and will need to manage in this game against Lucknow.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs RCB Probable XIs:

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudesai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vijyakumar Vyshak

LSG vs RCB Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kum

