LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants are set to clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third match of IPL 2023. The contest is slated to take place on April 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Supergiants opened their campaign with a roaring victory against Delhi Capitals. But the side failed to shell out their A-game in the subsequent fixture, which saw them enduring a 12-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Lucknow pacer Mark Wood continued his sublime form in the Chennai fixture and finished with three wickets under his belt. Young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi, with his mystic deliveries, picked up three wickets as well. Among the batters, opener Kyle Mayers played a blistering 53-run knock in 22 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their first match of the season.

In a chase a mammoth target of 204 runs, their batting unit collapsed like a pack of cards. Abdul Samad, who was subbed in as an impact player, was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark.

LSG vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match.

LSG vs SRH Live Streaming

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

LSG vs SRH Match Details

The LSG vs SRH IPL match will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Mark Wood

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips

Batters: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal

Allrounders: Harry Brook, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi,

LSG vs SRH Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

SRH Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

LSG vs SRH Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

