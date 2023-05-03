LSG VS CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rahul-less Lucknow Face Dhoni's Chennai in 1st Game Since Kohli-Gambhir Spat

LSG VS CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: The city of Nawabs – Lucknow is going to get painted in yellow as MS Dhoni has arrived with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 45 on Wednesday afternoon. The 4-time champions are having a great run this year. They are settled in the top four of the table with 10 pints and a positive net run rate. But it’s also a fact that CSK are struggling to gather a strong bowling attack. The stars are injured while the newbies are leaking away too many runs, especially in death overs. The same thing happened in their previous game which they lost to Punjab Kings despite scoring 200. But as they arrive at a new venue, Dhoni & Co will look to bounce back.

On the other, LSG have suffered a massive blow with captain KL Rahul getting ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he suffered in the game against RCB on Monday. The team suffered a close defeat in a low-scoring affair but the plus point they have is their position on the table. They are above CSK, on the third spot. And will look to rise up with a win against CSK at home.

Here are the live updates of IPL 2023 Match 45 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Ekana Stadium:

May 3, 14:10 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants squad

Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

May 3, 14:00 IST | LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

May 3, 13:45 IST | Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match 45 Live

Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2023 match 45, between CSK and LSG ate the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here