LSG vs CSK Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Head to Head Record And Check Predicted Teams For Lucknow vs Chennai

After a narrow defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants will take on four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the 45th game of IPL 2023 scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wendesday.

The hosts were brilliant with the ball against RCBangalore, but their batters struggled a lot on a pitch that was tough to bat on and score runs. However, they need to move one from that performance and put up a better show against CSK.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

On the other hand, CSK went down against the Punjab Kings in a high-scoring encounter. They seemingly had the game under control, but Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza played a crucial part in them getting over the line. They have to quickly adjust to the slow and sluggish nature of the pitch in Lucknow.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Lucknow will need to be smart and strategic, more so if will miss the services of KL Rahul who limped off the field in the match against RCB.

LSG vs CSK Head to Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other in two matches. Both these sides have won a match each.

Check Out LSG vs CSK Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

LSG vs CSK Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here