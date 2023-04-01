IPL Live Cricket Score, LSG vs DC Match Updates: Lucknow, Delhi Lock Horns in Clash of the Titans

Read more

crore move for Nicholas Pooran to add more bite to their top order. They have also added the likes of Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat as well as Amit Mishra among others.

The opening pair of Rahul and Quinton de Kock lit up the IPL last season as well and LSG will hope for more of the same this year as well. Deepak Hooda, Pooran and Marcus Stoinis make it a very solid top order, however, what they do lack is a top-order Indian batter that’s why they’re only left with one overseas slot which will be taken up by Mark Wood.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will take the field under the leadership of experienced David Warner. As Rishabh Pant misses out due to injury, the franchise would hope Warner to reciprocate his magic which he did in 2026 to guide the Sunrisers Hyderabad to title victory. At the same time, Ricky Ponting’s brilliance and Warner’s smartness will be a great combination to watch out for this season.

They bought a host of players in the IPL mini-auction in December last year, including veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who, along with Warner and Mitchell Marsh will add a great deal of experience to the side. They also picked up seasoned IPL campaigner Manish Pandey, the hard-hitting South African Rilee Rossouw, England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and the promising Bengal bowler Mukesh Kumar.

Most importantly, DC will be desperate to find a workaround and Sarfaraz Khan will likely have to step into Pant’s shoes as wicketkeeper-batter.

Get the latest Cricket News here