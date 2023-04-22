LSG vs GT Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants Hoping to go Top as They Host Gujarat Titans

Read more

beaten by Rajasthan Royals and Hardik Pandya’s side would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.

Lucknow on the other hand are coming into this fixture on the back of a 10-run victory over the Royals. Marcus Stoinis’ all-round display guided LSG to a thrilling win as the Australian scored 21 runs from 16 balls and had earlier picked up two wickets as well. It was a low-scoring thriller between the two teams as KL Rahul and Co managed to score 154/7

with Kyle Mayers smashing 51 runs from 42 deliveries, while the skipper himself scored 39 in 32 balls. Avesh Khan was the star with the ball for LSG as he took three wickets while Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 44-run knock combined with Jos Buttler’s 40-run effort went in vain.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have had a good rest for six days since their last match against the Royals. Pandya’s side managed to score 177/7 courtesy of David Miller’s 46-run effort, while Shubman Gill also added 45 runs to the cause. Sandeep Sharma showed his experience for Sanju Samson’s side as he picked up two wickets.

In their chase, Samson led the Royals from the front scoring 60 off just 32 balls while Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten knock of 56 in 26 balls was enough to secure a thrilling win for the inaugural IPL champs with 4 balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans are in fourth place currently and will be hoping to stay close to the top three with a victory tonight whereas, for Lucknow Super Giants, it will be all about keeping their winning momentum going as the two newest entrants in the IPL family lock horns today.

