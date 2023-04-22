LSG vs GT Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants Hoping to go Top as They Host Gujarat Titans

Live now
LSG vs GT Live, IPL 2023: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to go top of IPL 2023 points table with a victory as they gear up to host Gujarat Titans in match 30 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22. It will be a double-header today with Mumbai Indians set to square off against Punjab Kings in the second match of the day.
LSG are currently in second place on IPL 2023 points table with 8 points, level with Rajasthan Royals but a win tonight would take Lucknow to 10 points. However, standing in their way would be Gujarat Titans, the defending champions were recently Read More
LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
The defending champions hosted Chennai Super Kings in their inaugural IPL 2023 match and began their title defence with a convincing win. Gujarat Titans made it two wins from as many games after beating Delhi Capitals before Kolkata Knight Riders halted GT’s winning run. While Hardik Pandya’s side defeated Punjab Kings in their next outing, a defeat to Rajasthan Royals meant GT dropped to fourth in IPL table ahead of their clash against LSG.
Lucknow Super Giants are in second place in IPL 2023 points table with 8 points from six matches, KL Rahul’s side began their season with a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals, followed by a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. LSG bounced back to winning ways with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by another dramatic last ball win victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket. Punjab Kings halted Lucknow’s winning run, however, they come into this fixture on the back of a win over Rajasthan Royals.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2023 match 30 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The two newest franchises of IPL will lock horns in the first match of Saturday’s double header. Stay tuned to this space for all the build-up and live updates.
Lucknow on the other hand are coming into this fixture on the back of a 10-run victory over the Royals. Marcus Stoinis’ all-round display guided LSG to a thrilling win as the Australian scored 21 runs from 16 balls and had earlier picked up two wickets as well. It was a low-scoring thriller between the two teams as KL Rahul and Co managed to score 154/7
with Kyle Mayers smashing 51 runs from 42 deliveries, while the skipper himself scored 39 in 32 balls. Avesh Khan was the star with the ball for LSG as he took three wickets while Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 44-run knock combined with Jos Buttler’s 40-run effort went in vain.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have had a good rest for six days since their last match against the Royals. Pandya’s side managed to score 177/7 courtesy of David Miller’s 46-run effort, while Shubman Gill also added 45 runs to the cause. Sandeep Sharma showed his experience for Sanju Samson’s side as he picked up two wickets.
In their chase, Samson led the Royals from the front scoring 60 off just 32 balls while Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten knock of 56 in 26 balls was enough to secure a thrilling win for the inaugural IPL champs with 4 balls to spare.
Gujarat Titans are in fourth place currently and will be hoping to stay close to the top three with a victory tonight whereas, for Lucknow Super Giants, it will be all about keeping their winning momentum going as the two newest entrants in the IPL family lock horns today.
