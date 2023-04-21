LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live on TV, Online

Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up to square off against Gujarat Titans in their upcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Super Giants will host the contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 22. It will be the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader, which will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The KL Rahul-led side outclassed high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the last match, picking up a 10-run win in the low-scoring battle. A victory against Gujarat can take them to the top of the table.

Gujarat Titans also faced Rajasthan in their previous appearance and ended up suffering a 3-wicket defeat. Batting first, the Titans put up a decent score of 177 runs on the board. But, their bowling unit could not handle the explosive batting of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer with Rajasthan chasing down the target at ease.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will take place on April 22, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

