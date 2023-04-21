Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And LSG vs GT Head to Head Record

At the innings break during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, not many would have thought KL Rahul’s men will be able to register a win. After all, a total of 155 is hardly defendable in the IPL these days. But Lucknow Super Giants came up with a stunning bowling performance to do the unthinkable. The visitors restricted Rajasthan Royals to 144. Pacer Avesh Khan picked up three wickets to earn a 10-run win for Lucknow Super Giants.

Second-placed Lucknow Super Giants will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum in their next game against Gujarat Titans. The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Gujarat Titans will head into the fixture after conceding a three-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. With six points from five games, the defending IPL champions are placed fourth position in the standings.

Head-to-head records

The two teams have so far faced each other twice but Lucknow Super Giants have not yet been able to outclass Gujarat Titans even once. Their last meeting had taken place in May 2022 where Hardik Pandya’s men secured a comfortable 62-run victory.

Check Out LSG vs GT Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma

LSG vs GT Full Squad-

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here