LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: Lucknow Weather Forecast And Ekana Sports City Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Weather Report: Lucknow Super Giants will be vying for the top spot when they meet Gujarat Titans in the next fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 20-over battle is slated to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22. Lucknow will head to the home game high on confidence, thanks to their commendable 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the last match. Their bowling unit was at the top of their form as they successfully defended a mere 155-run target.

Gujarat Titans kicked off their campaign with two consecutive victories but they failed to continue their form in the subsequent fixtures, losing two of the other three games. In their last assignment, the Titans endured a frustrating defeat in a home fixture at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Ekana is recognised for providing equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The previous IPL matches here have witnessed some run-fests with batters finding good connections. Pacers should target for wickets in their opening spell when the ball would be new.

Weather Report:

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be hazy on April 22. There is no chance of rain during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The wind speed will be around 8-15 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 35-46 percent.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

