LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Dream11 Prediction, Captain, Vice-captain And Head-To-Head Records

In the 63rd match of IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

This match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both LSG and MI are playoffs contenders.

LSG emerged victorious in their previous match against SRH, while MI triumphed over the table-toppers GT, thanks to the scintillating performance by Suryakumar Yadav. With their recent wins boosting their confidence, it promises to be a thrilling affair.

Fantasy Player Picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar has found his magical form and he will be the key player for Mumbai Indians in this match - especially against the spinners on the track in Lucknow. He can be the captain of your side.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Quinton de Kock will hold the key at the top of the order. He has looked good in the recent matches and would be keen to make a statement against his former side. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

In the head to head battle between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, LSG are the clear winners. In the 2 matches played between the sides, LSG have won both the games.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

LSG vs MI Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera,Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Tim David, Chris Jordan

LSG vs MI Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak, Karun Nair, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan, Ramandeep Singh