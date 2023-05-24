LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs For Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai will see a showdown between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator of this IPL season. Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions of IPL, will be keen to keep up with the momentum against a formidable Lucknow Super Giants, a side that has made it to the second playoffs in two consecutive seasons, making them a worthy opponent.

In their previous encounter, Mumbai Indians triumphed over Hyderabad, securing their spot in the playoffs. While both teams possess formidable batting line-ups, it is believed that the bowling strength of Lucknow Super Giants may give them an edge over Mumbai Indians, potentially leading them to Qualifier 2.

Fantasy Player Picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan will be a key player for Mumbai Indians on a track that could offer assistance to the slower bowlers. His ability to go after the bowling from the word go will hold him in good stead in Chennai. He can be the captain of your fantasy side.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Quinton de Kock will be a big threat, considering the fact that he has found his range and will be the main player taking on a rather out-of-form Mumbai Indians bowling attack.

Head To Head Records

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have played each other 3 times in the IPL. MI have not won any one of the match while Lucknow Super Giants have been winners in 3 matches.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

LSG vs MI Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

What are the full squads of Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

LSG vs MI Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Swapnil Singh, Karun Nair, Daniel Sams, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma,Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Prerak Mankad

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff