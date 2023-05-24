LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Key Player Battles to Watch Out For

After an intriguing Qualifier 1, which saw Chennai Super Kings making it to the IPL 2023 final, time for some more action at Chepauk where Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will square off against each other in the Eliminator. It’s a do-or-die game for both teams as whichever side loses will pack its bags and return home and the winner will fight another battle, against Gujarat Titans in the second Qualifier, for the ticket to the finale against CSK.

The last time when Mumbai Indians had a top-four finish, they ended up winning the trophy. After three years, they are back again in the knockout and will face Lucknow who have made it to the second in a row. MI have never defeated LSG in the IPL but on Wednesday, the five-time champions have a great opportunity to register their first win against the Lucknow-based franchise. Before the much-anticipated face-off in Chennai, let’s have a look at some of the key player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Krunal Pandya: Once former teammates, Rohit and Krunal will now face each other as opponents for the second time in IPL 2023. The Mumbai Indians captain roared back to form against SRH, scoring 56 off 37 balls. But it would be challenging for Rohit to maintain the rhythm as consistency is something that has been missing for him this season. On the other hand, Krunal has been decent with the ball, picking up 9 wickets in 11 innings. Krunal has had the better of Rohit in 2021 and will be rooting for his counterpart’s scalp in the eliminator.

Deepak Hooda vs Jason Behrendorff: Jason Behrendorff has been the second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai and has troubled Hooda already in the previous encounter in Lucknow. The LSG all-rounder has had a below-average season so far and struggled against the left-arm fast bowlers. RCB’s Wayne Parnell had dismissed Hooda twice this season and the same threat will be in front will be in front of him when he faces the MI speedster.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Naveen-ul-Haq: SKY had a rough start in the IPL 2023 but once he discovered his mojo, he has been unstoppable. With 511 runs in 14 innings, including a century and 4 fifties, Surya is currently the highest score for Mumbai Indians this season. His match-up with Naveen ul Haq, LSG’s leading pacer will be a thriller. Naveen has been an excellent merchant, picking up 7 wickets in 6 innings. His celebrations have been the major attraction for the viewers and he will hope some more when he takes the field against MI and get the better of Suryakumar Yadav.